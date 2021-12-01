What early evidence tells us about omicron, and how it may affect need for booster shots

William Brangham:

Judy, that first case in California was a person who'd been vaccinated, but hadn't received a booster shot. Dr. Fauci said it was a mild infection.

Still, there are many questions over how Omicron will affect the U.S.

Michael Osterholm is the director of the Center for Infectious disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. And he joins me now.

Michael Osterholm, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

So, Omicron is here. We always seemed to assume that it was going to be here sooner or later. But there are still a lot of things that we don't know about its contagiousness, its virulence, whether or not it can escape the protections provided by our vaccines.

Among those questions, do those three stand out in equal importance to you?

Dr. Michael Osterholm, University of Minnesota: I think they do.

And I would add, under the seriousness, is the issue of, do they challenge our current monoclonal therapy? As you know, using the monoclonal antibodies has been a very important tool in reducing serious illness. So, it is about the vaccines. It is about the therapy. It's about, is it more infectious and will, in fact, this virus evade the protection that we already have from vaccines or from having had natural infection?