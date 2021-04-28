What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress

Featured stories

How Biden will fund his plans to create jobs, confront COVID-19 and climate change

By Lisa Desjardins

What going to the moon taught Michael Collins about Earth

Audio

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins died Wednesday after battling cancer. In 1969, he stayed in lunar orbit alone for over 20 hours while fellow astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made the first landing on the moon. Collins said he had no regrets, he was focused on making sure his crewmates could return home. Miles O'Brien spoke with Collins for the 50th anniversary of the historic flight.

