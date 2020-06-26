What happens if the Affordable Care Act is eliminated during a pandemic?

Judy Woodruff:

The fate of the health care law often referred to as Obamacare will be on the line again as the COVID pandemic plays out.

Last night, the Trump administration sought to strike it down, this time by filing a brief with the Supreme Court arguing that it's unconstitutional. Eighteen states joined in, contending that the law must be overturned because Congress eliminated the individual mandate.

More than 23 million Americans get coverage through the ACA, but, for some, the costs of that coverage are still high.

Andy Slavitt is the former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the Obama administration. And he joins me now.

Andy Slavitt, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

As you know, the argument that the Trump administration and these 18 states are making is that, now that there's no longer a tax penalty imposed on people if they don't have insurance, that this law no longer has a constitutional basis, and, therefore, it should be overturned.

Without getting too much into the legal weeds on this, Andy Slavitt, why is that wrong?