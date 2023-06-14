What Iowa Republicans are thinking after Trump’s federal indictment

Amna Nawaz:

The news of former President Trump's federal indictment comes as the Republican primary field is very much still taking shape, and its potential impact on the 2024 race and Republican voters remains unclear.

Judy Woodruff was in Des Moines, Iowa, yesterday for her America at a Crossroads reporting project to listen in on a couple of voter discussions led by conservative pollster Sarah Longwell. Since it was the day of the Trump arraignment, she made that the focus of the first of two reports on what Iowa Republicans are thinking.

This was produced with our friends at Iowa PBS.