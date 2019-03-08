What Manafort’s light sentence says about criminal justice disparities

Judy Woodruff:

As we have been reporting, President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced Thursday to less than four years in federal prison for tax and bank fraud. That is far less than the roughly 20 years he had faced under federal sentencing guidelines.

The sentence delivered by a district judge in Alexandria, Virginia, sparked outrage on social media, with some advocates noting that the stark disparities in our criminal justice system.

Former federal Judge Kevin Sharp is here with an insider's perspective.

Kevin Sharp, welcome to the "NewsHour."

We talk about sentencing guidelines. What are they, who sets them, and do judges have to abide by them?