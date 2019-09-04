What Middle America is saying about climate change and gun violence

Judy Woodruff:

The worst fears are coming true about the devastating nature of Hurricane Dorian. There is a new report this hour is that the death toll in the Bahamas is now up to 20 people.

The hurricane and what it says about climate change, along with guns in the aftermath of repeated mass shootings in this country, and yet more retirements by Republican members of Congress, are just a few of the issues we want to raise now with two people who watch public opinion closely from the middle of America.

They are Chris Buskirk, editor of the conservative journal and Web site American Greatness. He's in Phoenix. And Colleen Nelson, she is the editorial page editor for the Kansas City Star newspaper. And she joins us from Kansas City, Missouri.

Hello to both of you. We thank you for being here on this Wednesday.

I want to start by talking about Hurricane Dorian.

I know that so much of the attention has been on the Southeastern U.S. coast. But with the severity of one hurricane after another — they're getting bigger. They're dropping more rain. They're creating more devastation.

I want to — Chris Buskirk, there is more conversation now about climate change, the connection between climate change and what's happening to humans on the planet. Is it your sense that this is more of a voting issue for Americans than it was?