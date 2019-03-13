What new information led FAA to ground Boeing’s 737 MAX jets?

Miles O’Brien:

A lots of public pressure here, lots of political pressure, lots of global pressure. Why the pushback? It's hard to say exactly what was going on behind closed door at the FAA.

But I will tell you this. It became increasingly evident they had an untenable situation. In October, Boeing and the FAA agreed that there was a fleetwide problem with these aircraft, that the software was incorrect. The sensor was not feeding it good information. It needed multiple sensors to be safer.

And yet there was no grounding at that time. It occurs to me that if a piece of hardware, a wing or an engine had fallen off, they would have grounded it immediately. But the software was broken. And they said, well, we will fix it by April.

So perhaps it became clear to them that they weren't recognizing the seriousness of this software problem.