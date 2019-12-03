What newly released emails reveal about OxyContin, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family

Judy Woodruff:

This year has led to the beginnings of a reckoning for the manufacturers, marketers and distributors of opioids. The epidemic has taken of hundreds of thousands of Americans lives over the past two decades. Multibillion-dollar settlements have been announced.

But there's great anger. Many states and municipalities say there's not enough accountability and transparency over the companies' roles.

Purdue Pharma, which created OxyContin and is controlled by the Sackler family, is the biggest target.

As Amna Nawaz tells us, there's new information about how the company responded in the earliest days.