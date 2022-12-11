What next for space exploration after NASA’s Artemis 1 mission?

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down Sunday afternoon just off California's Baja Peninsula in the Pacific Ocean. The 26-day Artemis 1 test mission marked a significant step toward returning astronauts to the moon. Miles O'Brien joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the mission and what's next.
