What Ohio’s primary election portends for the 2022 midterms

A busy month of primary elections kicked off Tuesday with a marquee Republican race in Ohio. It was a critical test for former President Trump and his influence on the Republican Party. Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, joins John Yang to discuss.

