What Palestinians want more than Trump’s peace plan

Gwyn Lewis:

Well, I don't think any Palestinian would argue with the fact that West Bank and Gaza need economic development and economic support.

I think that's something that everybody agrees with. I think what the Palestinian community are saying to me — and the refugees in particular, because that's whom we work with — Is that they want to be part of the discussion. They don't want somebody to come in and decide for them on their economic future.

The challenge of just looking at the economics — and this is what the Palestinian Authority has been saying, I think, very, very publicly — is, at what cost? And if there's not going to be any political agreement, economic investment is not going to suffice.

There is a real interest in economic investment, but there needs to be a political process as well.