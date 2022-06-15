What parents need to know about newly approved COVID vaccines for children under age 5

Leave your feedback
Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday endorsed COVID vaccinations for children under 5. The FDA approved reduced-strength vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the age group. With CDC approval, shots could be available as soon as Monday for some 18 million children. Dr. Andrea Singh, chief of pediatrics at Park Nicollet Clinics and Hospital, joins William Brangham to discuss.
