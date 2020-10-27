What record early voting numbers tell us about the election — and what they don’t

Michael McDonald:

Yes, absolutely.

Usually, it's Republicans who vote by mail in most states. Now, I'm not talking about the all-mail-ballot states, because, obviously, every voter gets a mail ballot in those states.

What I'm talking about are states where there's multiple methods of voting. And when you do have that, you do see Republicans tend to use mail ballots more frequently than Democrats.

This election, it's all topsy-turvy. We're seeing Democrats vote by mail, instead of voting in person. And we're seeing Republicans voting in person, instead of voting by mail. We had over 80 million mail ballot requests that were going to be honored by election officials.

And we knew that the party registration of those voters tended to break heavily towards the Democrats. So, we knew that Democrats were going to have lots of mail ballots. What we haven't quite expected to see is not only have Democrats been voting mail ballots at higher levels, but they're also returning those ballots at a higher rate than Republicans.

That's another surprise that we're seeing in this election. Usually, it's Republicans who are returning those mail ballots at a higher rate than Democrats.

Now, I can't really tell everything that is going on here, but it could be very well that some Republicans have gotten cold feet, and even though they requested a mail ballot, they're planning to vote in person, maybe in person early or in person on Election Day.