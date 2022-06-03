What the May jobs report says about the nation’s economic outlook

William Brangham:

As we reported, employers added 390,000 jobs in may. That is the 17th straight month of job growth. Over the past year, employers have added more than 6.5 million jobs.

Betsey Stevenson served as chief economist for the Department of Labor from 2010 to 2011. She is now a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan.

Betsey Stevenson, great to have you on the "NewsHour."

We heard the president bragging about today's numbers, but also cautioning that we are not going to see similar blockbuster jobs reports going into the future. And he said that was a good thing.

How do you see today's report?

Betsey Stevenson, Former Council of Economic Advisers Member: Well, I think it is worth thinking about just how rapidly we recovered.

So, if you go back to the 2008 recession, it took over eight years for us to get unemployment below 4 percent. And we did that with — in less than two years. We have got unemployment that is stable at 3.6 percent, which is just great. It is really low unemployment.

And yet, at the same time, we are seeing rapid job growth as people are reentering a labor force. So, where — if we have got unemployment at 3.6 percent, how do we find nearly half-a-million people to hire? We do that by bringing people in from the sidelines into the labor force.

And we are continuing to do that. We have seen job growth slow a little bit to 400,000 the last two months. It was running at a faster clip a little bit before that. That can't go on forever. We don't have that many people in the country to bring back. A couple more months of this kind of growth, and we are going to be back at the labor force participation rate we had prior to the pandemic.

So, I think we need to start thinking about, can we get ourselves to a place where we had the kind of growth we were experiencing prior to the pandemic, and sort of at that level of labor force participation? And that's going to be adding 200,000, 100,000 jobs a month, and sort of growing steadily.

So that's what bringing this sort of this labor market in without really slowing it is all about, is bringing a bunch of people back into the work force, allowing us to continue to grow. But, obviously, we can't grow at 400,000 or 500,000 jobs a month forever, or we just run out of people.