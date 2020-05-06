What the Trump administration’s Title IX changes mean for survivors and the accused

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the new rules are a new blueprint for students to file allegations wherever they attend school, but they also increase protections for students and faculty accused of sexual assault on campus.

As part of that, the government is requiring colleges and universities to hold hearings and cross-examinations involving both the accused and the accused.

Erica Green has long been covering this for The New York Times. And she joins me now.

Erica, welcome to the "NewsHour."

And let's jump in to explain to people exactly what is different. The old guidance basically left it up to schools to navigate how and when and if they move forward to proceedings.

How do the new rules change that old guidance?