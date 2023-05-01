What the Trump civil trial could mean for legal accountability in sexual violence cases

Amna Nawaz:

In Manhattan, the cross-examination continues of E. Jean Carroll.

The magazine columnist has accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store in the mid 1990s. She testified again today after the judge rejected a request from Trump's attorneys to declare a mistrial.

The civil trial being — is being closely watched, not only because of the high-profile defendant, but for what it could mean for illegal accountability in cases of sexual violence.

Among those watching is Laura Beth Nielsen. She's professor of sociology at Northwestern University and an attorney and researcher with the American Bar Foundation.

Professor Nielsen, welcome. And thanks for joining us.

As I know you have been watching the trial, you saw last week the detailed testimony from E. Jean Carroll questioned by her own lawyer. As part of that cross-examination, they have been asking why Carroll decided to sue Trump in the first place and not former CBS head Les Moonves, who Carroll has also previously said sexually assaulted her.

Carroll answered in this way, saying: "He, Les Moonves, didn't call me names. He didn't grind my face into the mud like Donald Trump did."

Professor Nielsen, Trump's attorneys have seemed to be implying she's chasing money, chasing book sales, chasing fame. What do you make of that defense strategy?