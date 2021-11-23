What the ‘Unite the Right’ trial reveals about white nationalism in the U.S.

Lisa Desjardins:

A jury in a nearly month-long civil case involving the violent Unite the Right Rally ordered white nationalist leaders and organizations to pay more than $25 million in damages.

But the jury deadlocked on charges of a federal conspiracy in the lead-up to the rally, which led to the death of a counterprotester, Heather Heyer. The rally was planned in part to protest the removal of a statue of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The plaintiffs described emotional trauma, broken bones, and bloodshed during the rally.

For more, I'm joined by Ian Shapira, an enterprise reporter at The Washington Post who has been covering the trial.

Ian, the jury decided this after a month-long civil trial. Can you tell us exactly what we know about that decision? What did the jury decide?