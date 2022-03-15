What the withdrawal of President Biden’s Federal Reserve nominee means for his agenda

Lisa Desjardins:

All right, speaking with sources on the Hill, and, also, we know from announcements by the committee that they will move forward with the other four nominees as a bloc.

They can do it at any time, Judy, under Senate procedure. They haven't set a date yet, this week, next week, I think it will be soon. There is a question about — and one of the nominees, Lisa Cook, is someone who has received criticism from Republicans, which Democrats say is unfair, and really inappropriate.

We have to watch and see if Republicans again try and block her using this same technique. It's not clear.

Meanwhile, the White House is fighting back today, at least in its words. This is what we heard from President Biden in the statement he wrote about the withdrawal of Lisa (sic) Bloom Raskin.

"Senate Republicans are focused on amplifying these false claims and protecting special interests, more focused on that than taking important steps toward addressing inflation and lowering costs for the American people. "

Now, Republicans, they know these are substantive issues. It's a major debate. But we know for sure it has become harder to pass nominees in the U.S. Senate. Now, Democrats did lose one of their own, Joe Manchin, as you reported early, so it wasn't — earlier — it wasn't just Republicans.

But this is a boiling-up issue that is affecting how government operates.