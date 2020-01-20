What to expect from Trump’s legal team and House managers during impeachment trial

Lisa Desjardins:

A quiet Capitol. Few TV cameras, most cell phones were present to capture the House impeachment managers walking to survey the Senate chamber this morning.

Meantime, movement from the White House as well. The president's legal team, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and the president's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, laid out its first official legal defense of the president.

In a 110-page legal brief sent to the Senate today, attorneys rejected the House articles of impeachment as — quote — "flimsy" and the product of a "brazenly political act by House Democrats."

The brief has two key substantive defenses. First, it argues the President Trump didn't condition security assistance or a president meeting on announcements of any investigations, as the articles of impeachment assert.

Second, that President Trump didn't commit obstruction by blocking testimony and documents, but, rather, was asserting his own legal rights and privileges.

The brief doesn't deny the president tried to pressure Ukraine to open investigations into the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Instead, the White House argues that pressure was legal and legitimate.

The defense team was visible on Sunday talk shows, where several, including former Harvard Professor Alan Dershowitz, also argued that, wrong or not, the president's actions were not impeachable.