What to know about the turmoil in Russia as Wagner halts its advance on Moscow

John Yang
Andrew Corkery
Saturday afternoon, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his mercenaries to turn around from their advance on Moscow after taking control of a southern Russian city earlier in the day. Belarusian President Lukashenko said he brokered Wagner’s about-face to “de-escalate tensions.” Candace Rondeaux, senior director for the Future Frontlines program at New America, joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
