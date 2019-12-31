What trends distinguished the U.S. economy over the past decade?

Catherine Rampell:

I think one of the overwhelming themes of the past decade is the rise of economic populism, partly in response to the trauma of the Great Recession, which ended, of course, before this decade officially began, but had lingering effects, as we had this very, very slow recovery coming out of the Great Recession, and partly because of that greater concentration of wealth at the very top.

And so you saw, both on the left and the right, a lot of frustration with the way that the economy had been working with things that had been taken for granted, including the relentless march of globalization, for example, including the relentless march of wealth towards the very top of the distribution.

And so you saw the rise of things like Occupy, right, more so on the left than on the right. You saw a lot of frustration with our trade policies, manifesting themselves with greater protectionist impulses both on the left and the right, which we saw enacted, of course, under this administration, undertaken by a Republican administration, which is historically unusual to see more protectionism.

But I think the trade wars, as well as other demand for a change to the way things had been running, had been structured, are a direct outgrowth of that frustration.

Now, whether that economic populism has actually won out in terms of different policies is debatable. Certainly, with the trade wars, the protectionist, isolationist, more populist impulses have gained steam, again, in the Republican Party, as well as the Democratic Party.

But in terms of, let's say, the tax code, we just had this very top-heavy tax cut that passed a couple of years ago. And one could argue that that would cut against that populist impulse.

So there have been mixed actual policy gains for that movement.