What Trump is saying about gun control and American Jews

Yamiche Alcindor:

The president is clearly in lockstep with the NRA on this issue when it comes to background checks and gun legislation overall.

He's been talking frequently to Wayne LaPierre, the head of the NRA. I put the question to the president, are you also talking to mass shooting victims? He wouldn't answer specifically that. All he would say is that I visited them in the hospital.

But then he was really misleading when it came to the idea of what the NRA wants to do. He said Wayne LaPierre, the head of the NRA, wants to somehow close loopholes in the background check system.

And that's completely not what the NRA says on its own Web site. It says that they oppose expanding any sort of background checks. They also say that they take issue with the idea that there any sort of gun loopholes in the system right now.

Now, critics would say that's completely not true. In fact, they would say online sales and at gun shows, personal person-to-person private gun sales, you don't need background checks for that. So that's why a lot of people want universal background checks.

But the president so far is not supporting that issue. So it's going to — we're going to have to see where the president goes with this. But it's pretty clear that he's leaning toward whatever that NRA wants to support.