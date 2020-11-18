What Trump’s ‘special bond’ with supporters means now — and beyond his presidency

Ron Suskind:

It could be.

But one thing that I think is important to keep focused on is that those folks deeply committed to Donald Trump, some portion of that 72 million who voted for him, he is taking that with him. He's not giving them up.

We could be in a situation where the Biden presidency is in a day-to-day conflict for ratings with a man who I would not fight on a ratings landscape in any day. I would not wish that on my worst enemy.

He is a master of that terrain. That's what I think is going to be so interesting and maybe what's, frankly, so unsettling about the years that we certainly will have ahead of us. What will Trump do with the power he's already accrued and is likely not to be giving up, all those people who say, he's my guy?

And I don't see anyone necessarily replacing him in the Republican array. He's got a special bond that he's developed with them. And I don't see anybody essentially taking that from him. It's his own and his to use. How will he use it? That's what we're all watching.