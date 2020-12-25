What we know about a Christmas Day explosion in Nashville

Amna Nawaz:

Well, Federal authorities are investigating a Christmas morning explosion that rocked downtown Nashville and appeared to be intentional.

The early morning blast left fires and a smoky scene above the city. At least 20 buildings in the area were damaged, and three people were injured. Police said they were responding to a call of shots fired when they saw an R.V. parked in front of an AT&T transmission building. The R.V. was playing a recording warning people to evacuate in the next 15 minutes before a bomb exploded.

Kimberlee Kruesi was on the scene for the AP, and she joins me now.

Kimberlee, welcome to the "NewsHour." And thanks for being with us.

We know the authorities in Nashville briefed everyone earlier today to update them. We expect another update later tonight. But what is the latest? What do we know about what happened?