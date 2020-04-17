What we know about a sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden

Lisa Lerer:

So, Tara Reade had a friend that she told at the time who I spoke with, who was able to confirm most of the details that Tara had told me.

She also said she's — she told her mother at the time. Her mother's deceased, so, obviously, I couldn't speak to her. She told a friend many, many years later in 2008 some of the details, and she also told her brother some of the details. Both of those people confirmed what they had heard, which were not really the full extent of the story, but some version.

But I also talked to dozens of people who worked in Biden's office, both with Tara in 1992 and 1993, and the years around that period. And none of those people recall seeing anything like this or even rumors of any kind of sexual assault.

They said, in fact, the office was considered a really great place for women to work on Capitol Hill, at a time when not all offices were as hospitable to women. And there were women in senior roles. And many of them felt that this was just really out of character with the Joe Biden they knew then and the Joe Biden they know now.