What we know about the severity of omicron and possibility of ‘triple whammy’ this winter

John Yang:

Judy, there are now confirmed cases of Omicron in at least 36 states.

The CDC estimates the new variant represents about 3 percent of positive U.S. cases.

Dr. Saad Omer is an epidemiologist and the director of the Yale Institute for Global Health.

Dr. Omer, thanks so much for being with us.

Given what we know about Omicron, or, maybe more important, what we don't know, how concerned should people be about it, and how — and should we expect Omicron to become the dominant strain?

Dr. Saad Omer, Director, Yale Institute for Global Health: So, here's what we know.

We know that it is a highly infectious strain. We know that it evades immunity, especially by two doses of the vaccines we use, but we also know that it responds to three doses. So people have better protection with three doses of vaccine.

What we don't know is how severe it will be. So there are two ways of looking at severity. You look at severity at the individual level. It seems there are very early signals that there may be sort of at least the same or less severity per infection. But at the population level, if something is more infectious, it's three times more infectious and half as severe, it will still produce more hospitalizations.

So I'm just giving you an example, so there — that, from a public health perspective, public health authorities should absolutely be on alert.

From individual perspectives, we have a lot of self-efficacy. We can — we're not helpless in the face of this new variant. We can get vaccinated and boosted. We can take other precautions in the interest of public health and personal protection, like testing before gatherings, including family gatherings, like wearing masks, like having good ventilation, et cetera.