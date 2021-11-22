What we know about the Waukesha Christmas parade crash

Waukesha, a town outside Milwaukee is in mourning after a Sunday holiday procession took a sharp turn into tragedy. A man drove his vehicle over marchers in a Christmas parade, killing 5 and injuring 48. Stephanie Sy reports.
