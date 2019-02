Amna Nawaz:

Listen, the number one headline to me, Judy, was confirmation from Border Patrol that family separations continue, and not just where we'd expect them, if there is a danger to the child or a violent criminal history of the parent, also just if the parent is illegally reentering.

The first time you illegally enter, it's a misdemeanor. The second time, it's a felon — a felony, rather. So that is still happening. And we have heard anecdotes about that, heard that from our sources. It's confirmation from Border Patrol.

Also striking to me, though, is how many of those key questions weren't answered today. There were hours of questions, multiple repeated questions to those officials. We still don't know who conceived of the policy. We still have no idea why it was implemented in the chaotic and messy way it was. And we still don't know how many kids were affected.

It's a stunning thing, because, for the last year, we have been trying to figure out answers to those questions. Chairman Nadler actually said, you guys have not been forthcoming with the documents. We know DOJ and DHS only submitted documents to the committee last night, so still a ton of questions remain about the policy.