What we’ve learned from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Moira Penza:

The primary defense is really that this isn't about Maxwell, that Maxwell was separated from a lot of these crimes, that she may have essentially had a bad boyfriend, but that she didn't necessarily know what was going on behind closed doors.

And that is why we see that the prosecution really focused on, where was Maxwell, the times when she was actually in the room, when she was actually a participant, when she is actually getting payments toward the end of Jeffrey Epstein's life to really connect those dots.

So we definitely saw the defense trying to separate her from that. We also saw what had to come had become quite common in these sexual abuse of attacking the victim. And we saw that throughout the cross-examinations.

And what we have seen time and time again is that that often backfires, and that juries often react very negatively to that sort of cross-examination. So, here, we did see that there were various attacks of varying kinds. So, whether there was an incentive, a financial incentive, that is how many of the victims were cross-examined.

But then we also saw cross-examination about issues of memory. Was there some sort of conspiracy to — once Epstein was dead, to implicate Maxwell instead?