What you need to know about the extended student loan payment pause, child tax credit

Michelle Singletary:

So, they got half of that, the advance payments, from July until December. They are going it to stop now, obviously. They stop. And then they can file tax returns next year to get the rest of that money.

But what happened, what we found was that people really used that money for what they need it for, rent, food for their kids. They managed the money on a monthly basis. When you give people some money in a lump sum during the times that they don't have these payments, they accumulate debt, they don't pay their rent, they fall behind on things.

And so it was so key to keep this going. And, unfortunately, millions of people are going to suffer. And they were working. They were trying. And, listen, they did extend it to people with no income or low income. But these aren't people who were trying to just suck the government dry. They really are trying.

And it's so important to keep this going. But, unfortunately, at this point, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. But those families can still collect those payments when they file their return.

And if anybody who didn't get those payments, they still can get them by filing a return in 2022.