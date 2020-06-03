What’s behind racial disparities in American policing — and how to solve them

Art Acevedo:

Well, first of all, I think it is important for the community to know that the one thing that's missing from that narrative is that almost every single one of those officer-involved shootings involved armed suspects that were confronting our officers, one.

One happened right after an 80-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a Walgreens parking lot, who then proceeded to attack our officer with the same knife back. And I go out down the line.

There are always consequences to all of our actions. This is the most diverse city in the county and the country. And in the event that one of those officer-involved shootings leads to an indictment, if we release everything, and there's so much pretrial publicity, we run the risk of a trial — of a motion to move the trial to another county that is not as — that is not as diverse, that is not as progressive, that is not reflective of our jury pool.

And the worst thing that could happen is that we have this — a case moved to East Texas, West Texas, a place that isn't reflective of this community — it's the most diverse in the country — and we have an acquittal.

That, in and of itself, is a problem. Then, the other piece is that we have had two families now that one family had demanded release of the video. And as soon as they saw it, we spent three hours with them, showed them all the videos. They don't want the videos released.