What’s behind rising tensions between Colombia and the FARC

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

The FARC and the Colombian government signed a historic peace deal in 2016, agreeing to end the 50 years of civil war that's killed more than 220,000 Colombians.

But, last year, Colombia elected a new president, Ivan Duque, who vowed to renegotiate parts of that deal, saying it was too lenient on the rebels and didn't do enough for their victims.

Yesterday, one of the FARC leaders known as Ivan Marquez said the Duque government was violating the deal and carrying out political assassinations, and he declared a new round of fighting.

Today, Colombian troops killed nine FARC rebels in a raid, and described it as a clear message for FARC members who want to walk away from the peace deal.

I'm joined now by Cynthia Arnson. She directs the Latin America program at the Wilson Center, which is a nonpartisan Washington think tank originally established by Congress.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour."