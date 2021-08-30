What’s left behind in Afghanistan after ‘heartbreak’ of U.S. departure

Judy Woodruff:

We have two main stories tonight.

We will get the latest on the destructive aftermath, as Hurricane Ida ravages Louisiana.

But, first, America's longest war is over. The final military flight of American troops left Afghanistan just before midnight on what is now Tuesday, August 31, In Kabul after 20 years of war. As of today, the U.S. has airlifted more than 120,000 American civilians and Afghan allies out of Kabul, almost all of them in the last two-plus weeks.

But thousands of Afghans who want to leave are left behind, for now.

And the deaths of many Americans and Afghans over the last several days haunt this exit.

Again with the support of the Pulitzer Center, here's "NewsHour" special correspondent Jane Ferguson.