What’s next in the fight over Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat?

Lisa Desjardins:

Republicans, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell's office is stressing that it is possible to get this done before the election. So, let's look a little bit about how that would work, what exactly needs to be done.

If you can see this graphic, then you can tell there's — Friday, this very Friday, is 38 days from the election. So, a nomination on Saturday would mean 37 days that the Senate has to make this decision.

What's involved? Well, the nominee would have to submit boxes and boxes of documents. For example, with the Kavanaugh nomination, there were over one million pages of documents with his nomination.

In addition, the nominee will likely have to meet with all 53 Republican senators and perhaps some Democrats as well. All of that needs to happen in the space of just a few weeks, Judy, because hearings need to happen in the Judiciary Committee. That usually is at least one week.

Democrats can call for a one-week delay in that. Republicans can override it. But if they try to go with normal procedure, Judy, what this all means is, there's just a space of two or three weeks for senators to make a judgment on the Supreme Court nominee, setting up a vote for the end of September.

And, Judy, where are the votes exactly? John reported on this in his story. But let's look at where we are tonight exactly. It does take a majority of the Senate to pass a Supreme Court nominee on the floor, so, 50 votes are needed.

Republicans, as John reported, have 53 members of the Senate right now. That means they could lose four. As he reported, there are two, Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who are against a vote right now.

So, who are we watching? These three senators, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Cory Gardner of Colorado, who is up for reelection, and Chuck Grassley of Iowa. He has said that, if he were chairman, he said this summer, he would not hold a hearing on any vacancy.

And, Judy, he spoke to reporters not long ago, and indicated that a statement may be coming from him tonight. We will be watching.