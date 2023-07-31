What’s the deal with UFOs? The historical context of recent whistleblower claims

Are we alone in the universe? Former Pentagon employee David Grusch told Congress last week that UFOs are real and the U.S. government has been withholding knowledge of non-human life on Earth for nearly a century. Meanwhile, NASA is set to release its own report on UFOs in the next few weeks. Journalist and author Garrett Graff joins Geoff Bennett to help separate fact from science fiction.

