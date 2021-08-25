When will young children be eligible for the COVID vaccine? An expert weighs in

William Brangham:

Amna, just 32 percent of kids from 12 to 15 have been fully vaccinated.

That compares with 52 percent of the overall U.S. population. While the efforts to vaccinate those kids began later than adults, a number of public health experts say those numbers are lower than expected.

And for children who are 11 and younger, no vaccine has not yet been approved. The timeline for those approvals have been sliding back this summer.

For more on this, we turn again to Dr. Peter Hotez. He's the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and the co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center For Vaccine Development.

Dr. Hotez, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

As I mentioned, only a third of kids between 12 and 15 have been vaccinated thus far. Does that worry you? Is that troubling? What is your sense about that?