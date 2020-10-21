Where Trump and Biden stand on dealing with China

Christopher Hill:

This is not the first time in human history where one country has asked the other country to make more purchases, and the other country has made some more purchases.

And, now, certainly, we have a situation where the secretary of state, when he isn't calling the Chinese names or where he isn't sort of implying that what we need is the end of the Chinese Communist Party, he's certainly not meeting with his Chinese counterparts. He hasn't been to Beijing for some two years.

This is not the kind of relationship we should be having with a country that, to be sure, to be sure, it's been a — it's a relationship characterized by a lot of competition over the years, but also a lot of cooperation.

And we're not kind of seeing any rhythms of cooperation happening. We're not really seeing the U.S. and China find any kind of common ground.

I have no problem with going after China on issues of IPR. And I support a lot of this, and, which, by the way, didn't begin with Donald Trump, but I support a lot of this tough trade policy.

My concern, however, is, what are we going to do with this massive country out there that is not going away and will not be ignored?