Who assassinated the Haitian president, and why? Here’s what we know so far

Prof. Robert Fatton:

Well, this is a shocking event in the history of Haiti.

The last assassination of a president was in 1915. So, this is not the usual pattern at all. We have had coups. We have had attempted coups. We have had, obviously, very nasty dictators who have killed a lot of people. But that, especially given that it was, as far as we know, an armed attack by foreign mercenaries, it's really a different pattern.

And it's difficult to understand why that would have happened and who would benefit from it. It is really something that is out of the ordinary. It's truly an extraordinary event.

So, we are facing a de facto government, a government that has taken charge, has instituted, as you probably know, a state of siege, which is really the ultimate type of governmental imposition of order. But it remains to be seen if that state of siege can keep the country without significant disorder and a dissent into chaos.