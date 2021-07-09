Who will replace Jovenel Moïse? Exploring his assassination and Haiti’s future

John Yang:

Judy, the investigation is generating as many questions as answers.

The 15 Colombian nationals under arrest are former members of that nation's armed forces. Eleven of them were captured after breaking into the Taiwanese Embassy in Haiti. Meanwhile, the political storm is intensifying, with competing prime ministers claiming the right to run the country. After Moise was assassinated, Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced a 15-day state of siege.

But a new prime minister appointed by Moise, Ariel Henry, was supposed to have taken over that very day, and he says he's the rightful ruler.

To help us try to sort through this, we are joined by Pamela White, a former U.S. ambassador to Haiti, and Garry Pierre-Pierre, the founder of The Haitian Times, a newspaper serving the Haitian diaspora.

Thanks to both of you for joining us.

Garry, I'd like to start with you.

Haitian officials have arrested these 17 men. They say that they're responsible. But they say, as is often said in political assassinations, it's not important who pulls the trigger. It's important who pays for the bullet.

Given President Moise's service in office, does that give you any clues as to who may have paid for this operation?