Why 36 million American adults can’t read enough to work — and how to help them

Judy Woodruff:

Adults often go back to school to get a better-paying job. But one important and often overlooked segment of the population are those who struggle to read or do basic math. They can't read a street sign, a pay stub or a menu.

Every year, thousands of these individuals overcome shame and fear and go back to school. But inadequate funding and long waiting lists have made their struggles even harder.

Maine is one of the few states where the governor has proposed increasing funding for adult education.

Special correspondent Kavitha Cardoza of our partner Education Week reports on those efforts.

It's part of our regular segment, Making the Grade.