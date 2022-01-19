Why are U.S. airlines concerned about 5G?

Judy Woodruff:

Verizon and AT&T are forging ahead with their plan to switch to new high-speed 5G wireless service nationwide, but with an important exception, near U.S. airports and runways. Those exceptions were made yesterday because of fears of that the new technology could interfere with plane technology and potentially impact landings.

Our science correspondent, Miles O'Brien, is here to unpack it all for us.

Hello, Miles, to you.

So, tell us, exactly, what is the problem here?