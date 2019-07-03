Why Boeing’s problem with the 737 MAX jet keeps getting worse

Miles O’Brien:

Well, it begins with the software that was at the core of the issue.

This was a system, an anti-stall system. And when we say stall, aerodynamic stall, meaning a system that was designed to keep the nose from pointing too high and the airplane losing aerodynamic lift.

The software that was put in there to ensure that the nose was put down was determined to be flawed. And so part of the process has been to reexamine that and rewrite that software.

In addition, they added a dual path of sensors that feed the information to that system, redundancy being the great idea. But as they have gone forward at all this, it hasn't been so simple. These aircraft are so complex, and the systems so interrelated, they actually stumbled across another problem in a related system in the anti-stall function, which requires another fix, which actually might even require a hardware fix.

So, there are 500 of these aircraft out there that might need new computer chips. So, as they peel away the onion, it just gets more and more complex, Jeff.