Why Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks revoking emissions standards could be ‘catastrophic’

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump broke again today with President Obama and former presidents going back several decades. He announced that California and other states will no longer be allowed to set their own fuel mileage and emissions standards. The states were given latitude to do so back in the '70s after the clean air bill was passed.

But President Trump has been trying to revoke much tougher mileage standards approved during the Obama years. California and several of the automaker companies had worked out an agreement to stick to tougher standards voluntarily.

I spoke to California's Governor Gavin Newsom, who is a Democrat, earlier this afternoon.

Governor Newsom, thank you very much for joining us.

First of all, what is your reaction to the Trump administration's announcement?