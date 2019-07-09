Why current court battle represents existential threat to Obamacare

Sam Baker:

Yes.

This really — you know, the — we're all sort of used to — when the Affordable Care Act was first passed and when it went to the Supreme Court the first time, we heard so much about how the individual mandate is wrapped up with the protections for people with preexisting conditions, and it's all sort of intertwined, and you can't kick one leg out from under that stool.

The mandate didn't turn out in practice to be quite as potent as people thought it would be. Then Congress has gone ahead and repealed one part of that. But there's still a lot of thinking sort of along the lines of, look, you told us that this one thing couldn't go away in isolation.

So, if we're going to strike that down, it seems like we probably have to strike down at least some more here. The first things to go would probably be the biggest and most popular. That's protections for preexisting conditions.

But there was a lot of — there were a lot of questions today about menu labeling. That's a part of the Affordable Care Act that many people maybe don't know about. That's why fast food restaurants have to have calorie labels on their menus. That's because of Obamacare.

And a couple of the judges were sort of saying, well, I don't know, do we really have to throw that away because of the individual mandate? Maybe yes, maybe no. But those are the kinds of questions they're going to have to answer or figure out a new process to get an answer to.