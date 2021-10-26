Why cuts to proposed federal paid leave policy could be a ‘huge loss’ to Americans

Judy Woodruff:

As we have reported, Democrats are trying to whittle down the price tag of their social spending bill, and among the ideas that could be cut is a national paid family leave program.

President Biden originally proposed 12 weeks. As we reported, Democrats have tentatively agreed to cut that to four weeks, and even further cuts are still under consideration.

As this hangs in the balance, we checked in with people across the country about how this issue has impacted their lives.