Why efforts to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection failed

Efforts to establish a commission to investigate the insurrection on January 6 failed Friday as the GOP delayed a vote on its existence. Only seven Republican Senators were in favor of debating the idea. Lisa Desjardins reports.
