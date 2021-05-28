What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Why efforts to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection failed

Audio

Efforts to establish a commission to investigate the insurrection on January 6 failed Friday as the GOP delayed a vote on its existence. Only seven Republican Senators were in favor of debating the idea. Lisa Desjardins reports.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: