Why election integrity and voter trust are in the spotlight in Fulton County, Georgia

Richard Barron:

Well, I think that there are basically right now a group of elected officials that are scared of their base, and they aren't being honest with people. They aren't leading.

They're following their base, rather than leading them and telling them the truth. And I think that's the situation that we have here in Georgia and across the country. I mean, we have seen judges all over the country throw these cases out. The secretary of state's office provided the judge today with a lot of testimony that showed that they looked at these ballots that — where there were charges that they were counterfeit.

And the judge made his decision partially based on what the secretary of state's investigators already found. And so I think what it did was just affirm the fact that there has been no fraud in this election, and that we need to move forward, rather than continuing to look back, and that the elections in this country are run well, and that they — that we need to become the model, because, if we keep questioning the system, then we become no better than any Third World country with election issues.