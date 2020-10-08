Why Fauci says pandemic ‘didn’t have to be this bad’

Anthony Fauci:

I don't think so, Judy.

I mean, obviously, this is a formidable virus that has an extraordinary capability of being transmitted from person to person. But the kind of outbreak that we had in the United States and that many other countries have had does not necessarily have to have been inevitable.

Certainly, there would be considerable number of infections, but, right now, if you look at where we are, we have a baseline of daily infections at about 40,000. It's kind of stuck there at 40,000. That's of concern to me, because, as we enter the cooler months of the fall and the colder months of the winter, to be able to contain infection, when people are more indoors than they are outdoors, is going to be problematic.

And we're going to have to double down on the things that we likely should have done consistently. But, if you look at the response as a whole, there really has been inconsistency. You recall, when we had the big spikes that went up to 70,000 cases per day, there were some states that didn't abide by the checkpoint and the phase one, phase two, phase three guidelines.

And then, to their own credit, and to be fair to them, there were some states that try to do it right. It didn't have to be this bad, if we had done it in a way where people uniformly abided by the public health measures that we have been talking about consistently essentially every day.