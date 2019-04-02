Why federal aid for struggling Puerto Rico remains a political battle

Lisa Desjardins:

Let's look at the president's words, including on Twitter today, that Puerto Rico got $91 billion for the hurricane, more money than ever for a hurricane.

The actual aid received by Puerto Rico so far is reportedly a fraction of that. The Washington Post called agency by agency and found that about $11 billion has been sent. Another $30 billion has been approved, but not yet released or spent. Now, it is possible that long-term costs, not yet approved, could head toward the president's number of $91 billion.

But the president is wrong that this is the most ever spent on a hurricane. Federal relief from 2005's Hurricane Katrina was $120 billion.

In that same tweet, the president also said the island's politicians would only take from the USA. Puerto Ricans, of course, point out their island is part of the USA, and has been for 120 years, about as long as Hawaii.

For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Lisa Desjardins.