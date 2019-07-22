Why former Sen. Al Franken says he regrets his resignation

Amna Nawaz:

In November 2017, during the height of the MeToo movement, a conservative talk-radio host named Leeann Tweeden accused Minnesota Senator Al Franken of forcing an unwanted kiss on her a decade earlier.

In the days that followed, seven additional women came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior. Three dozen Democratic senators demanded Franken's resignation from the Senate. And, by January, he was gone.

A new piece by "The New Yorker"'s Jane Mayer asks the question: Did the punishment fit the crime?

To dig deeper, I'm joined by longtime Congress watcher Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute. He is also a close friend of Senator Franken's.

Norm, welcome back to the "NewsHour."